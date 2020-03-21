|
SAUGERTIES- Florence E. "Flo" Pekovich, 90, of Main St., died Monday, March 16, 2020, at the St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929 to the late Matthew and Veronica F. Barilla Sokoloski. Flo grew up in Pennsylvania with her three brothers and two sisters. After getting married and having two daughters, they moved to Buffalo, N.Y. From there they moved to Saugerties where she owned and operated Coby's Tavern with her husband, Jack. She was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2013. Survivors include two daughters, Jacqueline (Terry) Stott of Buffalo and Natalie Erceg of Saugerties; grandchildren, Brandon and Megan Stott and Stephanie (Louis Filippelli) and Daniel (Stacie) Erceg; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Nina, Jayden, Jacob, and Dylan; and brother, Matthew Sokoloski. Her Private Funeral Service will be held in the Spring by the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will be in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be share at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020