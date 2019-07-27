|
|
Florence Ransom Hornbeck KINGSTON- Florence Ransom Hornbeck, 91, of Harding Ave., Kingston and formerly of High Falls, died peacefully at Golden Hill Rehabilitation Center in Kingston on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in Kingston on Jan. 5, 1928 to Roy and Ida Mae Bishop Ransom. She graduated from Kingston High School in 1944 and Moran School of Business. She was employed for Heritagenergy until her retirement. Florence was also a member of the Community Church of High Falls. She married Robert Hornbeck on Feb. 25, 1950. He predeceased her in March 2002. Florence is survived by three children, Roy Hornbeck of Kingston, Carl Hornbeck (Laurie) of Tillson, and Martha Lischinsky (Richard) of High Falls; four grandchildren, Scott (Krisana) of New Paltz, Timothy (Nicole) of High Falls, Michael of Tillson, and Annamarie Reda (Joe) of High Falls; and also survived by three great-grandchildren, Austin and Nikole Reda and Alida Hornbeck. Per her request there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Rev. Aaron Schulte will officiate. Interment will be in the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Oncology Department of the Maria Faeri Children’s Hospital, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595. (www.GJ MoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 29, 2019