Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s R.C. Church
242 Wall St.
Kingston, NY
Florence L. Lang


1925 - 2019
Florence L. Lang Obituary
Florence L. Lang KINGSTON-Florence L. Lang, 94, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Kingston, N.Y. She was born on June 8, 1925 in Wellesley, Mass., the daughter of the late Leonard and Florence (Taylor) Kelsey. She was married to John K. Lang, Sr., who passed away in 2010. Florence was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Kingston where she taught religious instruction. She enjoyed watching football, crossword puzzles, reading, drawing, painting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Florence is survived by her children, John K. Lang, Jr., and his wife Carol of Coxsackie, Karen Townsend and her husband Ernie of Shokan, Leonard Lang and his wife Pamela of Kingston, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Brown. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave, Kingston, N.Y. 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 and proceed to St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the at or at . A tribute for Florence can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 28, 2019
