Florence A. VanDemark STONE RIDGE- died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. She is survived by five daughters, Beatrice (Terry), June (Ed), Rita, Gay and Peggy. Also survived by six grandchildren, Rebecca, Steven, Nicole, TJ, Eddie III, Fallon (Justin) and a great-grandson Bryce. Her funeral service was held privately and interment took place at Benton Bar Cemetery in Kyserike. Rev. Arlene Dawber officiated. Arrangements were by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Her family would appreciate memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019