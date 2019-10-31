Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Church
Red Hook, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Roach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances B. Roach


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances B. Roach Obituary
RED HOOK- Frances B. Roach, 82, a longtime resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born on Dec. 31, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Vanyo) Dopirak. Fran married Leo M. Roach, Jr., on Aug. 27, 1955 in Church of the Epiphany in Philadelphia, Pa. He survives at home in Red Hook. Fran was a longtime communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook and active with Birthright of Dutchess County. In addition to her loving husband of 64 years, she is survived by her children, Leo M. Roach of Red Hook, N.Y., Teresa (Jeff) Ackerly of Fayetteville, Ga., Karen (Allan) Thayer of Fredericksburg, Va., and Sharon (Harold) Sanger of Red Hook, N.Y.; a brother, Steve Dopirak of Fayetteville, Ga; a sister, Pauline Adams of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends. Twelve siblings predeceased her. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Burial will be at St. Sylvia's Cemetery, Tivoli. Memorial donations may be made in Frances’s memory to the Food for the Poor at foodforthepoor.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-b-roach
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -