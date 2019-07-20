Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Frances J. Scafidi

Frances J. Scafidi Obituary
Frances J. Scafidi TOWN OF ESOPUS-Frances J. Scafidi, 67, of the Town of Esopus formerly of Roxbury, Massachusetts where she lived most of her life, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Pines at Catskill Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born March 4, 1952 in Kingston, she is the daughter of Frances (Witkowski) Scafidi and the late William A. Scafidi, Sr. A graduate of John A. Coleman High School, Fran went on to earn a Nursing Degree from Ulster County Community College and her Master’s Degree from the University of Massachusetts. For many years, she was a Registered Nurse on a alcohol and drug rehabilitation unit at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Surviving in addition to her mother is her brother, Reverend William A. Scafidi, Jr. Pastor of the parish of Saint Mary / Saint Peter Kingston; her sister, Mary Scafidi; her nieces, Heather Houghtaling, Erika Senglaub and her husband Matthew; grandnieces and nephews, Brittney, Justin, Conner, Julia, Ella, Tanner and Charlotte. Her sister Martha A. Scafidi Houghtaling and her loved one Moses Turner both died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com The Scafidi family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Immaculate Conception Altar Rosary Society at 5 p.m. The funeral procession will form Tuesday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her brother 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Inurnment will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Martha A. Scafidi Houghtaling - Frances J. Scafidi Scholarship Fund, C/O John A. Coleman High School, 430 Hurley Avenue Kingston, N.Y. 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019
