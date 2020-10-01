1/1
Frances K. VanBuren
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT EWEN- Frances K. Van Buren, 101, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born Aug. 28, 1919 in Amsterdam, N.Y., daughter of the late Arthur and Julia Richter. She was married to Huyler “Hipe” Van Buren, Huyler passed away on Sept. 5, 2000. Fran was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She had been employed by Halpern Manufacturing in the old Trailways building on Broadway in Kingston, and Bob Steele’s in the Town of Ulster. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Edge and her husband Robert “Bob” Edge, Jr., of Port Ewen; her sister, Joyce Richter of Port Ewen; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Connolly of Connecticut; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Fran is predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Richter and Virginia MacDowell. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at The Thompson House for taking such good care of Fran. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6894-frances-van-buren-calling-hours The funeral service and burial in Montrepose Cemetery will be held privately. Donations may be made in Fran’s memory to: The Thompson House, 6525 Spring Brook Ave., Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572. A tribute for Fran can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.? http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-k-van-buren

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved