PORT EWEN- Frances K. Van Buren, 101, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, N.Y. She was born Aug. 28, 1919 in Amsterdam, N.Y., daughter of the late Arthur and Julia Richter. She was married to Huyler “Hipe” Van Buren, Huyler passed away on Sept. 5, 2000. Fran was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She had been employed by Halpern Manufacturing in the old Trailways building on Broadway in Kingston, and Bob Steele’s in the Town of Ulster. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Edge and her husband Robert “Bob” Edge, Jr., of Port Ewen; her sister, Joyce Richter of Port Ewen; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Connolly of Connecticut; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Fran is predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Richter and Virginia MacDowell. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at The Thompson House for taking such good care of Fran. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6894-frances-van-buren-calling-hours
The funeral service and burial in Montrepose Cemetery will be held privately. Donations may be made in Fran’s memory to: The Thompson House, 6525 Spring Brook Ave., Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572. A tribute for Fran can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
