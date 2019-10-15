Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Lee Obituary
KINGSTON- Frances Lee, 87, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born Jan. 3, 1932 in Highland, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ana Lee. Frances is survived by her niece, Deborah "Debbie" DeAngelis and her husband Michael; nephews, John S. Bujak (Kathy McKenzie), and Donald Bujak and his wife Amy; three great-nieces; as well as Fran's best-friends children, Sabrina and Fernando Flores. She is predeceased by her sisters: Marie and Elizabeth Lee, Ruth Bujak; her brother, William Lee; as well as her best friend, Bonnie Flores. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside inurnment will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-lee-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now