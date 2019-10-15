|
|
KINGSTON- Frances Lee, 87, of Kingston died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born Jan. 3, 1932 in Highland, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ana Lee. Frances is survived by her niece, Deborah "Debbie" DeAngelis and her husband Michael; nephews, John S. Bujak (Kathy McKenzie), and Donald Bujak and his wife Amy; three great-nieces; as well as Fran's best-friends children, Sabrina and Fernando Flores. She is predeceased by her sisters: Marie and Elizabeth Lee, Ruth Bujak; her brother, William Lee; as well as her best friend, Bonnie Flores. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, www.jvleahyfh.com A graveside inurnment will take place on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-lee-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 16, 2019