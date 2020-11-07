HOSCHTON, GA.- Frances R. Laird 83 of Hoschton, Ga., found her way home to the Lord on Oct. 11, 2020 and on that day the world lost a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Frances is survived by four of her five children: Rita, Jacqueline, Robert, and James, two sisters, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Frances's husband Robert, youngest daughter Patty, and longtime partner Scott had predeceased her in the years 1989, 2017 and 2020 respectively. Frances was zestful, vivacious, bubbly, a non-stop whirlwind who embraced each and every day as a wonderful gift of life and never wasted one moment on negativity, hatefulness or regrets. Frances was also quite active participating and/or volunteering in several local groups such as St. Vincent De Paul, Bible Study, Bread of Life, Usher, Woman's Club, Red Hats, Lions Club, Lunch Brunches, Quilting, Crafting, Card Playing socials, mentoring and because of those and many other community involvements, Frances was named woman of the year in 2006. Though Frances kept herself quite busy with various groups, her hands and body rarely stood still and what others would have used as a relaxing do nothing time, Frances would have no part of that sedentary life. In fact when there were moments of non community obligations to be done, Frances often found herself reading, traveling, helping those less fortunate and of course making her famous and sought out jelly, deviled eggs and pumpkin bread. Frances was a force to be reckon with and to those who knew, loved and adored her, may they always remember cherished memories fondly, pay forward the love she left behind and pray for her soul to find eternal peace. Friends and family are invited to say goodbye to one of the most beloved, respected, and loved woman in our circle at one of the two services being held in her honor. Service one will be held at Saint Matthew's Church, 25 Wilkins Rd., South West, Winder Ga., on the 11th of November at 11 a.m. Frances’s second memorial/burial service will take place grave side at the Wiltwyck Cemetery, West O’Riley Street, Kingston, N.Y., on Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-r-laird