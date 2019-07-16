|
Frances V. Caruso GLASCO- Frances V. Caruso, 88, of Hudson St., died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Hudson Valley Regional Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. Born Feb. 22, 1931 in Glasco to the late Joseph and Mary Qualtiere Petramale. For many years she and her husband owned and operated the Hudson View Market in Glasco. Frances loved to bake and would always bake chocolate chip cookies to give to neighbors and friends. She enjoyed working around her yard and caring for her house that she took a great deal of pride in. Predeceased by her husband, Michael; survivors include her daughter, Deborah (James) Lenihan of Cortlandt Manor; grandchildren, Nicole (Wayne) Rhoades of Frederick, Md., and Ryan Lenihan of Hopewell Junction; three great-grandchildren, Molly, Claire, and Fiona Rhoades; and sister, Susan Carpino of Saugerties. She was predeceased by her brother, Dominick Petramale. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be shared with the family on Frances’s Trubute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 17, 2019