Francis Dennis Cooper SAUGERTIES- Francis Dennis Cooper, 69, of Harry Wells Rd., died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital. He was born in Wilmington, Del. on Nov. 5, 1949 to the late Francis Eugene and Frances Jennings Cooper. Francis worked for many years at IBM in Kingston and was a member of the Ruby Fire Dept. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Wanda of Saugerties; step-son, Neil (Ana) Borst of Ruby; sisters, Debbie Cooper and Robin (John) Singer; nieces, Whitney Singer and Amanda Stark; many cousins; and man’s best friend, Paddy. His Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends may call 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be shared on his memorial page at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 28, 2019