Francis Douglas Smith
KERHINKSON- Francis Douglas Smith, 62, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born Dec. 4, 1957 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Walter and Matilda (Ellsworth) Smith. Francis worked previously for Stony Run Apartments and Waste Management before going to work for Snapple/Dr. Pepper in Newburgh. He loved fishing, watching television, and listening to music. Surviving are his children, Kelly M. Smith and his fiancée Brigitte Rougier, Francis D. "Buddy" Smith and his wife Gina, Jr., Randall D. Smith and his fiancée Judy Fuentes, and Jacquelyn P. Smith. Two beautiful grandsons, Aiden Angel Smith and Cameron Douglas Smith, and one brother, Wayne Smith, also survive. His siblings, Walter, Vincent, and Thomas Smith and Anne Hanes predeceased him. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-douglas-smith

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
