Francis E. Gallivan
KINGSTON- Francis E. Gallivan of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born Aug. 21, 1939 in Framingham, Mass., to the late Thomas and Catherine (Hilliard) Gallivan, he was the second youngest of eight children. After graduation from high school, Francis joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Iceland. Following his military service, he was employed at Central Hudson for 30 years prior to his retirement. Fran married Christine Barreira on Sept. 20, 1970 who survives at home. An avid sportsfan, he enjoyed watching his Boston Bruins and Red Sox regularly and for many years coached hockey at Hurley Rec. He was a lifelong member at the Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club and loved hunting with his dogs. He also enjoyed cooking and tending to his garden but his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Fran, he is survived by his two children and their spouses, Joe and Shannon Gallivan of Kingston, N.Y., and Pamela and Dr. Alexander Milne of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; his sole granddaughter, Ryan Christine Milne; his sole grandson, Drew Francis Milne; his sister, Catherine Spinney of Hinsdale, Mass.; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-e-gallivan

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Homes
91 E Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-3193
August 22, 2020
Dear Chris and Joe--my heartfelt condolences. xo, Lisa Mackey
Lisa Mackey
Coworker
