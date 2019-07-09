|
Francis ‘Frank’ Lawless SAUGERTIES-Francis “Frank” Lawless, 85, of Redwood Road died suddenly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Kingston Hospital. Born May 9, 1934 in St. Clair, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Marguerite Lawless. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and upon his discharge he became an area resident for many years and was employed at IBM in Kingston for over 35 years, retiring in 1993. Frank enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, gardening, and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Survivors include his wife, Vesta, with whom he celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary. Two sons: Christopher and Daniel Lawless both of Saugerties. A daughter, Diane (Rooney) Castellon of North Carolina. Two grandchildren: Kyle (Courtney) and Alisa Castellon. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lawless in 1988. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Frank’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 10, 2019