COHOES-Francis James “Pat” Houck , 96, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at St. Peters’ Hospital, Albany, N.Y. Due to current travel restrictions, loved ones are unable to gather, and thus, a funeral will be planned for a future date. Pat was born in Pittsburgh, on Oct. 2, 1923, to James A. Houck, and Alice Doyle Houck, at Magee Women’s Hospital, where Alice was quarantined due to a measles outbreak in their hometown of Connellsville, Pa. Pat was predeceased by his wife Virginia (Rizza) Houck and his daughter, Rosann Houck. Pat is lovingly remembered by two daughters, and their spouses, Maureen (Charles Bitley) and Mary Beth (Mayor James Sottile), all of Palmetto, Fla. and three grandchildren: Jamie Sottile (Heather) of Nassau, N.Y., Matthew Bitley (Tricia) of Burnt Hills, N.Y., and Sarah Bitley Shufelt (James) of Albany, N.Y. He is also survived by a cousin, Patty Jane Greaff, of Connellsville, Pa., and many nieces and nephews. Pat graduated from Immaculate Conception High School after growing up in Connellsville, Pa. He is the brother of the late John T. Houck of Baltimore, Md., Carole Jean Houck of Connellsville, Pa., William B. Houck of Vero Beach, Fla., and James J. Houck of Ewing, Va. Pat was a veteran of World War II where he served as a pilot and an officer in the Army Air Corp. After his discharge in 1946, the GI Bill afforded Pat the opportunity to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated as one of six students in their Electrical Engineering Program. After their wedding on Oct. 2, 1954, Pat was hired by IBM, and he and his new wife, Virginia, moved to Boston where he studied at MIT and worked for IBM as an early developer of Air Defense Systems. In 1956, Pat and Virginia moved to Kingston, N.Y., where they raised their family. Pat worked for IBM Kingston in the forefront of software development, until his retirement in 1986. In 1969, IBM awarded Pat with their prestigious, Outstanding Contribution Award, for his 2680 Alphanumeric, Photo Composer Project. Pat was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Alumni Association, The Arc Mid-Hudson, The Grand Jurors Association of Ulster County, The American Legion, and The Halcyon Park Civic Association. Pat was an avid golfer throughout his adult life. In his later years, he became a presence along with his buddies, the Hudson Valley Mall Walkers. Pat was a lifelong football enthusiast, especially devoted to his favorite teams: his alma mater, The Pittsburgh Panthers and especially, his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Though Pat spent his professional career making high stakes decisions for IBM, his family is most grateful and proud of those he made on their behalf. Pat’s deep love for his wife and his young family, his high ethical standards, his clear mindedness, and his kind and loving heart served his family well, throughout his life but especially when, after their youngest daughter was born with multiple disabilities, and Pat and Virginia were being advised to institutionalize her, they instead made the unusual and bold decision at the time to raise her at home, along with their other children, and to devote their time and their resources to her education and to disability advocacy. Pat and Virginia were among a small group of parents who became the original members of what is now The Arc Mid-Hudson. They served and supported this organization throughout their lives as they also advocated for strong public schools, an environment where special education students can flourish, each according to their own needs. Our family extends its heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living, who so lovingly cared for Pat over the past several years. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Our family requests memorial contributions be made to The Arc Mid-Hudson Foundation, 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-james-houck