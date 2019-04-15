Home

Francis VanNosdall KINGSTON- Francis VanNosdall, 91, of Elemendorf Street, Kingston, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born June 16, 1927 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Patrick and Rose (Carpino) Spadafora. For many years; Francis worked as a hairdresser for Charles’ Beauty Shop in Kingston and then worked as a child care provider for the City of Kingston School District. Surviving is her daughter, Carol Buboltz of Kingston; son, Bruce VanNosdall and his wife Judy of Montgomery; grandchildren, Allison, Katilyn, Brent, and Jackie VanNosdall; and great-granddaughter, Alayna VanNosdall. Several cousins, including Roslyn Linnan, also survive. Francis’ husband Harold “Hap” VanNosdall died in 2011. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday 10 a.m. St. Joseph’s Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be private.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 16, 2019
