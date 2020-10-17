KINGSTON-Francisco A. James, 74, of Kingston died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born June 13, 1946 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic he was the son of the late Francisco E. and Lourdes (Machuca) James. Francisco worked as a truck driver and also in construction. He will be remembered as a well spirited man who embraced his culture. He loved music and was an easy going person. He is survived by his wife Ana M. Cruz, his daughter Jessica James (Ronald Showalter) of Atlanta Ga. His stepchildren Patricia, Norma, Juan, Victor and Sidney Garcia, Noemi (Don) Lane. Grandchildren Samantha, Sophia and Angelica. Many step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. A funeral home service will take place at 3:00 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francisco-a-james