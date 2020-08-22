VIENNA, AUSTRIA- Frank A. Modica, of Vienna, Austria, passed away June 18, 2020, aged 92. He was born June 20, 1927 in Kingston, N.Y.; son of the late Salvatore and Agnes Modica. Frank was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1944. He attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York City for one year until he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force where he served as a navigator on a B29 Bomber stationed at Clark Field in the Philippines. In 1946 he returned to finish his studies at Juilliard. During this time, he performed in various Broadway musicals such as “Paint Your Wagon” and “Finian’s Rainbow”, he also appeared with Judy Garland at the Palace Theater during the 1949-1951 Broadway season. Frank later received a degree from the Harvard University School of Education in 1957. He held several positions over the years, including Choral Director at the University of Oslo, Norway, Music Director at the Hurlbutt School in Western Connecticut, and Music Director at the American School of London, England. He then worked for the American International School in Vienna, Austria until his retirement in 1993. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Frank can be found at www.CarrFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-a-modica