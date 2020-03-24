|
|
KINGSTON- Frank F. DiMicco, 97, of Kingston, passed peacefully on Sunday evening March 22, 2020 at his residence, with his loving family by his side. He was born Jan. 20, 1923 in New York City; son of the late Gaetano and Catherine DiMicco. Frank served in the U.S. Army, European Theater of Operations during World War II. He was a master mechanic in Patton’s 3rd Army. After serving our country in World War II, Frank worked for Star Brickyard for 20 years. He then went to work for IBM of Kingston, and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of Kingston American Legion Post #150. He loved watching the Yankees and reading his World War II books, he was so proud to have served his country. The family would like to extend a thank you to our wonderful Dr. Sheran, he has been there for our family, thank you for all you have done. Thank you to Hudson Valley Hospice, to Deb, Kate, Eileen, and Collette. Our family can not say enough about their kindness and much needed help. Bless all of you at Hospice. Also, a thank you to Health Alliance Hospital, 2nd floor West, everyone was so nice, helpful and caring. “Frank, I will miss you, always. All my love, Nancy.” Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nancy DiMicco; his children, Alice Bell and Kenneth Houghtaling; a grandson, Thomas J. Bell; a brother, Louis DiMicco; a sister-in-law, Aileen DiMicco, nieces, Nancy Williams, Carol Silk, Margaret Fucillo, and Stephanie Mertine; nephews, Scott DiMicco and Michael Wolff; and a dear friend, Vincent Costello. Frank is preceded in death by his siblings, Santa DiMicco, Mary DiMicco, Lucym DiMicco Mayhon, and Thomas DiMicco. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, www.hvhospice.org 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Frank can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-f-dimicco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020