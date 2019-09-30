Home

RUBY- Frank Gene Galizia, Sr., 91, of Ruby, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Kingston Hospital surrounded by friends and family. He was born on Nov. 11, 1927 in Maybrook, N.Y.; the son of the late Dominico and Carmela (Puzzo) Galizia. Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army during World World II in the European Theater of Operations.He was a driver for 1st Student Transportation in Kingston for many years. Previously he had worked for Wonder Bread and operated a Mobil service station in Port Ewen where he lived for several years. He was well liked by his coworkers and known for his western style, always sporting a signature cowboy hat. He had a passion for travel, photography, auto mechanics, and motorcycles, especially his Honda Goldwing. He is survived by his sons, Dominick A. Galizia and Frank G. Galizia, Jr.; daughters, Debra Ann Galizia, Laura Marie Nelson, and Linda (Frank) Casciaro; eight grandsons; as well as many great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Raymond Galizia.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 or at \hudsonvalley. A tribute for Frank can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-gene-galizia-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 1, 2019
