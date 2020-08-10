1/1
Frank J. Auringer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT EWEN- Frank J. Auringer, Jr., 91, of Port Ewen passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born Dec. 11, 1928 in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to the late Frank J. Auringer Sr. and Ethel (McManus) Auringer. He lived in many places before settling down in Port Ewen where he met his loving wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Zoda) Auringer; They married on July 6, 1969. He served as a PFC in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, and had a 35 year career with IBM as a microchip designer. After retiring he was a volunteer with Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and is a Lifetime Member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing,photography and jazz music. He loved working on the computer and lit up whenever his grandchildren were around. Frank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; four children, Michele (Chris) Lortz, Frank Auringer III, Raymond (Christy) Auringer, and Matthew (Ashley) Auringer; his siblings, Madeline Stine, Robert (Eileen) Auringer, Barbara McCabe, and Thomas Auringer; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form Thursday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, located at 209 Hoyt Street, Port Ewen. Interment in Saint Peter's Cemetery. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit capacity in both the funeral home and church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-j-auringer-jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved