PORT EWEN- Frank J. Auringer, Jr., 91, of Port Ewen passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born Dec. 11, 1928 in Plattsburgh, N.Y., to the late Frank J. Auringer Sr. and Ethel (McManus) Auringer. He lived in many places before settling down in Port Ewen where he met his loving wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Zoda) Auringer; They married on July 6, 1969. He served as a PFC in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, and had a 35 year career with IBM as a microchip designer. After retiring he was a volunteer with Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and is a Lifetime Member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing,photography and jazz music. He loved working on the computer and lit up whenever his grandchildren were around. Frank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; four children, Michele (Chris) Lortz, Frank Auringer III, Raymond (Christy) Auringer, and Matthew (Ashley) Auringer; his siblings, Madeline Stine, Robert (Eileen) Auringer, Barbara McCabe, and Thomas Auringer; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form Thursday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, located at 209 Hoyt Street, Port Ewen. Interment in Saint Peter's Cemetery. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit capacity in both the funeral home and church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-j-auringer-jr