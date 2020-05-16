SAUGERTIES- Frank J. Beresheim, III, 60, of Garden Circle died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was born on Dec. 1, 1959 in Flushing; the son of the late Daniel and Anna Beresheim. Frank was a Saugerties area resident since 1988, previously residing in South Cairo, N.Y. Frank was a grateful friend of Bill W. and devoted his life towards helping others with issues related to substance abuse and alcoholism. This includes his time spent working as a Certified Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor at Catskill Mountain Counseling and First Step at Kingston Hospital. Frank also spent much of his time volunteering for local organizations like AYSO, Queen’s Galley and the Woodstock Film Festival. He worked as a volunteer for the Tour de Kingston and was interested in all aspects of cycling. A lifelong music aficionado, Frank loved to play bass and appreciated all varieties of music. A family man at heart, Frank’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his wife, children, and his dog Rocky. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, the former Lori Beckert; two sons, Daniel of Pittsburgh and Eric of Chicago; and a sister, Chrislyn Wedderien of North Carolina. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor, his funeral and visitation will be held privately. Family suggests donations in Frank’s memory be made to Hope Rocks, Inc. at P.O. Box 892, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.