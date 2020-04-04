|
|
RIVERDALE, N.Y.- Rev. Frank J. Damis, former pastor of Saint Joseph's Church Kingston, N.Y., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Saint Joseph's Medical Center Yonkers, N.Y. He had been in residence at the Edward Cardinal Egan Pavilion of the Saint John Vianney Center in Riverdale. Father Frank was born in Kingston March 4, 1938; the son of the late Joseph X. and Lucy (Cozza) Damis. He grew up on Gill Street and attended the Number Four School. The Damis's moved to the family property in the Town of Ulster and he graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1955. He had many talents and interests, he joined a local band with his cousins, playing weddings and parties. An actor, singer and dancer, he was enrolled at the State University of Buffalo but desired to be a pharmacist; transferring to Albany College of Pharmacy where he completed his course of study and passed the state exam. He was employed locally as a pharmacist at DD's Pharmacy. A late vocation, he entered the New York Seminary at Dunwoodie, and was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 2, 1984. He was assigned to Saint Catherine Laboure in Lake Katrine and then Saint Joseph's Church in Kingston. He retired in 2017. Father Frank was a member of Saint Mary's Benevolent Society and former member of the Kingston Kiwanis Club. Surviving are many cousins of the Damis, Cozza, Cafaldo, and Christianna Famlies. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com Cardinal Timothy Dolan officiated the Rite of Committal on Wednesday, April 1, 2002, at the family cemetery plot in Saint Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Barclay Heights. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. ? http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-frank-j-damis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020