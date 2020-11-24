1/1
CATSKILL- Frank J. Varone, 68, of Brooks Lane died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, after a sudden illness at the Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson, N.Y. Born Nov. 4, 1952 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Varone. An area resident for many years he was employed by the NYS Dept. of Civil Service. Frank was a former member of Catskill Elks Lodge #1341 and an avid Yankee fan. Survivors include his wife, the former Anne Daley, with whom he recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary; a daughter, Amanda and her husband James Parker; and a son, Andrew Varone. He was predeceased by two sisters: Bonnie Varone and Carol Ann Snyder, and a brother-in-law, Robert Daley. His Funeral Procession will form 10 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church In Athens where at 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Catskill. Friends will be received on Friday 2 to 4 and 7to 9 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Frank’s family on his tribute wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-j-varone

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
