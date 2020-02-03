Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wolfiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Wolfiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank L. Wolfiel Obituary
KINGSTON- Frank L. Wolfeil, 87, of Ulster Gardens Court formerly of North Street Kingston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home. Surviving is his wife, Janice R. Wolfeil; his children, Bruce Wolfeil and his wife Judi, Kim Coliukos, James W. Wolfeil and his wife Colleen, Jeannine S. Harris, Craig P. Wolfeil and his wife Kerry. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for Frank's memorial biography. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-l-wolfiel
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -