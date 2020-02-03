|
KINGSTON- Frank L. Wolfeil, 87, of Ulster Gardens Court formerly of North Street Kingston, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home. Surviving is his wife, Janice R. Wolfeil; his children, Bruce Wolfeil and his wife Judi, Kim Coliukos, James W. Wolfeil and his wife Colleen, Jeannine S. Harris, Craig P. Wolfeil and his wife Kerry. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for Frank's memorial biography. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-l-wolfiel
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 4, 2020