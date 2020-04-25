|
|
STONE RIDGE- Frank Merrill, 77, of Stone Ridge, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home, in his castle, surrounded by his loved ones. He spent his life working hard to provide for his family and in his spare time enjoyed the simple pleasures of spending time with all those who loved him. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the love of his life, Marilyn Merrill; his two sons and their wives, David and Katie Merrill of Beacon and Daniel and Kara Koehler of Spackenkill; his two daughters and their husbands, Laurie and Todd Lapp of Accord and Linda and Kevin Witkowski of Kingston. Also survived by his grandchildren, Amanda, Madeline, Devyn, Carter, Cadence, and Easton, and great-grandchildren, Johnny, Addy, Izzie, and Gerhard. He was the true definition of a “family man”, he loved life, made everyone smile, and fought hard to be with us as long as he could, may he rest in eternal heavenly peace. In the interest of public safety during the current pandemic Franks services and cremation will be held privately. The family suggests memorial donations to the . www.cancer.org/involved/donate George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-merrill
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020