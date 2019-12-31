Home

Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
KINGSTON-Frank L. Morello (Peach Pie), 102, of Kingston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in East Kingston, he was a son of the late Louis and Suzie Gallo Morello. When Frank was nine years old, he was sent to live with his mother’s sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ralph Furino in Philadelphia, where they loved and nurtured him. He moved back to Kingston when he was 17 years of age. When he was 19 he left to go to work for Moran Towing in New York City. He then went to work for Lehigh Portland Cement in Cementon, N.Y., before retiring in 1979. Frank was a member of St. Liberata in East Kingston and the Knights of Columbus. Frank married Mary J. Qualtere in 1943. They had two children, Susan Morello Aiello of Kingston and Gene Morello and his wife, Paula of Hillsborough, N.J. Three grandchildren, Joseph M. Aiello and his wife Anne Marie of Laurel, Md., Jessica and Michael Morello of Hillsborough, N.J. and one great-granddaughter, Danielle Aiello. His loving caretaker, Kathleen Woinoski and many nieces and nephews also survive. Frank was predeceased by a son-in-law, Joseph (Skip) Aiello, one brother, Eugene Morello and four sisters, Josephine Rizzo, Theresa Nerone, Rose Morello and Marian Rother. Frank will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home for a 12:00 noon Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church. Entombment will follow in Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Frank’s family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Frank by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-l-morello
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020
