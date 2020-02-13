Home

Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave.
Kingston, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
Frank Polacco Sr.


1929 - 2020
Frank Polacco Sr. Obituary
KINGSTON- On Feb. 12, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, the world lost a dear father, brother, and grandfather, Francis “Frank” Polacco, Sr., or affectionately known by many as “Pop”. The son of the late John and Rose Gallo Polacco, Frank was a lifelong resident of Kingston. He was born on Aug. 20, 1929 and was one of ten children. In October of 1951, he joined the U.S. Army and faithfully and proudly served his country in Korea during the Korean War, after which he received an honorable discharge in September of 1953. Frank was always full of life, walking three miles a day for years, and he took great delight in parachuting out of an airplane on both is 85th and most recently 90th birthdays. Frank was a beloved member of the community and happily greeted people everywhere he went. He could always be seen at the local diners having breakfast with his good friends. He loved kindness and always had a funny or caring word or nickname for his friends and those he met. He spent his time serving others for all of his days and happily remained a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, St. Mary’s Benevolent Society, and the Local 17 Laborers’ Union. His incredible generosity and love for people was the essence of who he was, and if you ever had the privilege of meeting him, you absolutely felt it. His family meant the world to him, and he was beyond proud of them. He could always be seen in the stands at his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s functions. Frank is survived by his three children, Dr. Darlene Westinghouse and her husband Mark Westinghouse of Saugerties, Frank Polacco, Jr. and his fiancé Rosemary Griffin of Kingston, and Ronald Polacco of Kingston. He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Riozzi and Lucy Polacco, along with his grandchildren, Ryan M. Polacco, Christopher Polacco, Anthony Polacco, Elizabeth Westinghouse and her husband Joshua Boughton, and Julianna Westinghouse; as well as two great-grandchildren, Lily Malgieri and Parker Boughton.In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Norma Cozza Polacco; his sisters, Marietta Bray, Caroline Bonelli, Jeanette Clearwater; his brother, John Polacco; and two grandsons, David Westinghouse and Mark Westinghouse. Frank will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 2 tp 6 p.m. The Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 will conduct a service at 5 p.m. and then the St. Mary’s Benevolent Society will follow with a service of their own. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church. Interment will be held privately.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Frank’s family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Frank by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-polacco-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 14, 2020
