Frank S. Serching, Sr. STAATSBURG- Frank S. Serching, Sr., 88, a longtime Staatsburg resident, died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at The Baptist Home in Rhinebeck. Born May 4, 1931 in Szepetnek, Hungary, he was the son of the late Anton and Teréz Rechner Szersing. He spent his youth in Hungary and Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1952 at the age of 21. Mr. Serching proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank knew the value of a hard day’s work as he simultaneously held two full-time jobs for 21 years. He was the Green House Supervisor at the Hudson River State Hospital during the day and Head Custodian at F. D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park at night. He retired from both jobs in 1986. He was a former member of the Dinsmore Hose Company in Staatsburg, and an Honorary Member of Germania of Poughkeepsie. An avid bowler, he bowled in many local leagues at Ro-Lin Lanes in Red Hook and Kingston Lanes, including many years in a mixed league with his wife, Patricia. He was a communicant of Regina Coeli / St. Paul’s Parish in Hyde Park. On April 4, 1959 at St. Paul’s Church in Staatsburg, he married the former Patricia A. Horan. His wife of 60 years survives at home. His children were his biggest joy in life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his six children, Coleen Crawford and husband, Randy of Las Vegas, Frank S. Serching, Jr., of Staatsburg, Susan A. Pius and husband, Peter, of Rhinebeck, Evelyn T. Seipp and husband, Steven, of Stanfordville, Mark D. Serching of Las Vegas, and Paula A. Holz and husband, Jim, of Las Vegas; twelve grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Michael Sersching of Livingston; sister, Magdelen Decker and husband, Richard, of Stanfordville; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sarah Serching, in 1986; and seven siblings. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Sweet’s Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Burial of his ashes will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bangall. Frank’s family has respectfully requested memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. () To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfu neralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 11, 2019