Frank T. Hastings ROSENDALE- Frank T. Hastings, 93, of Rosendale passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine. He was born in Manhattan Jan. 9, 1926; a son of the late Anna and Michael Hastings. Frank was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran who served on the USS Alaska in the Pacific Theater and was honorable discharged in May of 1946. While visiting his beloved vacation location as a young man, Williams Lake Resort and Hotel in Rosendale, N.Y., he met the love of his life, Kathryn Hastings whom he later married on Sept. 30, 1950. Frank remained a Beach Club member at Williams Lake for many years enjoying Sunday afternoon softball games with his sons, swimming in the lake with his children, taking steam baths, but most of all dancing the night away with his beloved wife, Kathryn. During the course of his career, Frank worked for Hercules Powder Plant and later, in 1955, began his career at IBM in Kingston from which he retired after more than 30 years. Frank was a member of Rosendale - Tillson American Legion Post 1219. He also coached baseball for the Rondout Valley Little League for many years. He enjoyed taking cruises with his wife and was an avid NY Yankees fan who rarely missed watching a game. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathryn Hastings; two sons, Donald Hastings and his wife Laura of Sturbridge, Mass., Dennis Hastings and his wife Robin of Tillson; a daughter, Debra Howard and her husband Scott of Westport, Conn., as well as his grandchildren, Jessica Hastings, William Rosenkranse, Jr., Brianna Hastings, Madeline Howard, Jason Hastings, Sarah Howard, and Brent Hastings. Frank was predeceased by an infant son, Kenneth Hastings, and two brothers, Michael and James Hastings. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for those that tirelessly and lovingly cared for Dad, Jessica Hastings, Jennifer Masters, Pamela Jones, and Diane Soule. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations are requested to American Legion Post 1219, P.O. Box 103, Tillson, N.Y., 12486. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019