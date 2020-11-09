FLORIDA-Frank V. Arra, 89, of Melbourne, Fla. passed on Nov. 7, 2020. He was born on Sept. 16, 1931 in Brookly, N.Y. to Thomas F. and Mary Scalone Arra. His family includes his wife Jeannine; daughter Catherine Arra sons, Thomas (Bernice) Arra, James (Pam Webster) Arra; niece Mariann (Howie) Weiser; nephew Joseph Fanara, Jr.; great-nieces Michelle and Joanna; and great nephews Anthony and Joseph. He was preceded by his sister and brother-in-law Anna and Joe Fanara. Frank served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict, was a member of the USS Carpellotti Association, Musicians Union Local #215, American Legion and the Rural Letter Carrier Association. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Brownlie Maxwell Funeral Home, 1010 E. Palmetto Avenue, Melbourne, Fla. 32901. His Funeral Mass is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1422 Miller Street, NE, Palm Bay, 32905; Navy honors will be accorded. Burial will be in Rosendale, N.Y. Please consider donations in his memory to the American Heart Association
