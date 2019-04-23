|
Franklin Guy Rider ACCORD- Franklin Guy Rider of Accord, N.Y., died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Golden Hill after a long illness. Born on Jan. 7, 1943 in Ellenville, N.Y.; he was the son of Guy and Bernice (Quick) Rider. Franklin attended the Rondout Valley Schools. He had a lifelong passion for John Deere Tractors that started as a child when he rode along with his father. He collected many tractors as years went by. Franklin met many friends - local and from other states at the many fairs and tractor events he and his wife attended. He won many ribbons and trophies at these events. Locally he attended the Dutchess and Ulster County Fairs as well as the Grahamsville Fair. He also traveled to Pennsylvania and Iowa, and was a member of the Two Cylinder Club. Franklin was a machinist for Chuck Matthews at Peak Hi-Lo Services. He drove for Croswell Enterprises for many years. He also did custom farming for many local farms. Franklin enjoyed "tinkering" and restoring his tractors and was always happy to help others with their tractor problems. He loved animals especially cats and always enjoyed having them. Franklin loved to be outdoors and together with his wife enjoyed camping. In addition to his wife, Mary Hansen Simmons, Franklin is survived by his son, Donald K. Rider (Lisa) of Accord; step sons, Steven Simmons (Allison) of Hurley, N.Y., and James Simmons of Boynton Beach, Fla. Also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; his aunt, Verna Barringer of Krumville who he shared many meals with and was a source of comfort to him throughout his life, and she made him the best chocolate cookies in the world; his sisters-in-law, Karen Brueck of Cobbleskill, N.Y., and Elizabeth Hansen and husband Marty Stoddard of Spokane, Wash. The family is very thankful for the care he received at Golden Hill Rehab and Nursing Center. Their kindness and constant support will never be forgotten. As per his wishes Franklin was cremated. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. A celebration of his life will begin at 4 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. 845-626-3331 In lieu of flowers to honor Frank's memory donations may be made to the Accord Fire Company or the Ulster County SPCA.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 25, 2019