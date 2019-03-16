|
|
Fred J. Schryver Sarasota, Fla.- Fred J. Schryver, 86, of Kingston died Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family in Sarasota, Fla. Born Dec. 6, 1932 in Kingston, N.Y.; he is the son of the late Etta Ellsworth Schryver and George Schryver. Fred was employed for 45 years for the City of Kingston. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, and socializing with friends and family. For years Fred delighted neighbors and strangers alike with his extravagant Christmas displays. All who knew Fred can attest to the goodness of his heart. He especially had a soft spot for stray cats that often found their way to his yard. He lovingly provided them with shelter and food. Surviving is his beloved wife of 48 years, Margaret Thomas Schryver; stepson, Charles Schick; granddaughter, Charissa Boss Putnam, husband Matthew; great-granddaughter, Brittany Putnam Wierzba; husband, Zachary; great-grandson, Matthew Putnam; and great-great-grandson, Henry Wierzba. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Stepdaughter, Christine Schick Boss; brothers, George and Lawrence; and sisters, Betty and Marion, died previously. Local memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Inurnment will be privately held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Ulster County ASPCA.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019