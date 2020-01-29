|
|
WEST SHOKAN- Freda Bernstein Langbert of West Shokan, N.Y., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Freda’s charm, beauty, brilliance, and creativity will be lovingly missed and remembered. She was a visionary in body work and a dedicated poet. Freda was predeceased by her parents, Bernice and Howard B. Bernstein. She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Langbert; her brother and sister-in-law, Matt Bernstein and Rhoda Lichy; her sister and sister-in-law, Eve and Ula Lysniak-Bernstein; her stepmother, Diane Dyas-Bernstein; her aunt and uncle, Serena and Robert Bardell; her nieces, Juliette Fiss and Sara Cline, and their husbands, Xander and Christopher; her nephew, Lee Bernstein; and her grandnephew, Oliver Kline. Freda's empathy was heartfelt and served as a great comfort to many. Donations may be made in her memory to Operation Smile. Freda's funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, with Rabbi Pauline Tamari. You may share a special memory with the family on Freda's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/freda-bernstein-langbert
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 30, 2020