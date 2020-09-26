ACCORD- Frederick Alan Luff died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, just three days before his 89th birthday. He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Olga Stone-Luff; brother, Gordon Luff; his daughter, Deborah Bradt and her husband Gerald Bradt; step-daughter, Carol Stone; granddaughters, Brieanne Clay, Kelly Norrod; step-grandson, Michael Stone; plus eight great-grandchildren; and his faithful 4 legged Yorkie son, Butch. He enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 1951 and was proud to be a Korean War Veteran with an honorable discharge in 1953. He had a rewarding professional career working for the United States Department of Defense as Director of Quality Control. After an early retirement, he and his wife bought a local liquor store that was for sale and renamed it “Accord Wine and Spirits” where they enjoyed being local business owners in their beloved hometown of Accord, N.Y. A celebration and memorial of Fred’s life will be held at a future date to be determined. Should you wish to honor his memory, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org
