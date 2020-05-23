WOODSTOCK- Frederick G. Schab passed away on May 14, 2020, at his home in Woodstock, N.Y., at the age of 95. The son of William H. Schab and Adele Löwy, of Vienna, Austria, Frederick G. Schab was born in Lucerne, Switzerland in 1924 where his father, a rare books and art dealer, founded a branch of the world-renowned Viennese art firm, Gilhofer und Ranschburg. The family moved back to Vienna in 1926, and following annexation of Austria to Nazi Germany in 1938, they fled back to Switzerland. In 1939 they moved to New York City where his father founded the William H. Schab Gallery. Frederick received his Bachelor of Arts degree at Columbia University, and his Master of Arts at the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University. He studied under the famous art historians, Richard Krautheimer, Walter Friedlander and Carl Lehmann and became a scholar himself who was respected and recognized by his colleagues for his diverse tastes and sharp eye. In the early 1950’s he joined his father’s gallery which dealt in European Old Master Prints and Drawings, as well as rare books. Frederick and his father added to the collections of prints, drawings, and rare books at the National Gallery, the Cleveland Museum, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, The National Museum of Canada, the Getty Museum and many other museums and libraries around the world. Frederick was instrumental in the assembling the private collections of Lessing Rosenwald and Ian Woodner who then later donated their collections to the National Gallery in Washington. He also built the collection of the Arthur Ross Foundation now at the Yale University Art Museum. Frederick is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margery Stein Schab; his daughters, Lesley Korzennik and Jennifer Schab; his son, Dr. David Schab; and five grandchildren. Frederick’s passion for gardening, mountaineering, and skiing was infectious. His family and friends will remember him for his curiosity, gift for storytelling and being a marvelous guide in Europe. The family asks that memorial donations be directed to the Institute of Fine Arts at NYU. A private graveside service was held at Westchester Hills Cemetery, Hastings on the Hudson, N.Y. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Fred with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Fred by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-g-schab
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.