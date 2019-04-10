|
Frederick H. ‘Fritz’ Ekstrom Frederick H. “Fritz” Ekstrom, 90, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 following an extended illness. The son of Louis and Alice Ekstrom, born and raised in Pa. After serving in the U.S. Navy for 20 years he settled in Saugerties in 1967 where he worked for IBM until he retired in 1991. He is survived by his sister Nancy LaBorgne of Calif. and his children Barbara (John) McCann of South Carolina, Eric Ekstrom (Anne Welch) of N.Y., Andrew Ekstrom (Barbara Storlie) of Minn., Carol (Harry) VanWagenen of Noth Carolina and Gary Ekstrom (Holly) of Minn. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parent s and two sisters Phoebe Bachman and Elizabeth Dawson. Keeping with his wishes, his remains will be donated in lieu of a funeral. Donations may be made to the Leukemia or Cancer research organization of your choosing, in his name. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2019