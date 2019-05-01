|
Frederick J. Franke SAUGERTIES- Frederick J. Franke, 79, of Doe Rd., died Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Golden Hill Nursing Home. He was born in Queens on Jan. 23, 1940 to the late Frederick M. and Dorothy Rummell Franke. After moving to Saugerties in 1972, he began his longtime science teaching career at Saugerties High School. He was vice president and president of the Teachers Union. Fred had a love for Beagles and was an active member of the New Scotland Beagle and Empire Beagle Clubs. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Jean McConnochie Franke; sons, Mike (Ashley) of Lithia, Fla., and Kevin (Heather) of Gansevoort, N.Y.; daughter, Caroline (Fred) Lampert of New Hartford, N.Y.; sister, Deborah Franke; grandchildren, Matt, Dan, Nick, Landon, Logan, Emma, Mackenzie, Dustin, Ethan, Courtenay, Rozi, and Aviva; many nieces and nephews. His brothers, Robert, Richard, and Edward, predeceased him. Fred’s Memorial Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2109. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to be made in memory of Frederick to a . Condolences may be shared at SeamonWilsey FuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 5, 2019