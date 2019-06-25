|
|
Frederick M. Brown KINGSTON- Frederick M. Brown, 54, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home in Kingston. He was born July 23, 1964 in Kingston, the son of the late Robert and Dolores Brown. Freddy worked for McCollisters Transportation Systems in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for over 35 years, starting at the age of 18. Freddy was a man with a big heart and a kind and gentle spirit. He was loved by all that came in contact with him. Freddy had a deep love for family. He was a mentor and role model for all of his nieces and nephews, for which he was a huge part of all of their lives, partaking in their hobbies and interests and sharing his own. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and college basketball fan. On several occasions he traveled to North Carolina to watch the historic rivalry between Duke and North Carolina. Freddy is survived by his siblings, Robert R. (Brenda) Brown of Durham, N.C., Charles W. Brown of Kingston, Charlene E. Marshall of Kingston; his aunt, Ruth J. Brown of Bluffton, S.C.; his nieces and nephews, Danielle Holland of Kingston, Aaron Brown of Kingston, Craig Brent, Jr., of Hurley, Timothy Brown of Kingston, Sierra Brown of Raleigh, N.C., and Britney Schleede of Kingston; as well as a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Freddy’s care giver, Chonda Pearson of Bronx, N.Y., for her unwavering care and commitment. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Cordell B. Brown. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. Friends and family may visit at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, 240 Catherine St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. The funeral service will start at 12 p.m. with burial following in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston. A tribute for Frederick can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 26, 2019