Frederick P. Dettori Rosendale- Frederick P. Dettori, age 93, of Rosendale, N.Y., passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1926 in the Bronx to Bartolomeo and Frederica Socci Dettori. He was predeceased by two brothers, Gavin and Joseph Dettori, and a sister, Ida Guerreri. Frederick was a decorated World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class on the USS Freestone. He operated a Higgins Boat Landing Craft and participated in the Battle of Okinawa. Frederick graduated from the Machine and Metal Trades High School in Manhattan and is a graduate of Albany Business College. He was an employee of IBM Kingston, in Production Control, retiring after 35 years. Fred was an avid sports fan with the NY Mets and NY Giants as his favorite teams. Frederick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katherine A. (Murray) Dettori; his sons, Daniel Wickwar and his wife Laura, Raleigh, N.C., Michael Wickwar and wife Maria, Alfred, Maine, and James Dettori, Rosendale, N.Y.; and daughter, Peggy Reynolds and husband David, Essex Jct., Vt. Also survived by grandchildren, Melanie Wickwar, Raleigh, N.C., and Katherine Reynolds, Anaheim, Calif., and many nieces and nephews. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. His funeral will be held Friday 10 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale and proceed to St. Peter’s Church, 93 Wurts St., Kingston. A Mass of Christian will be offered at 11 a.m. Father Marc Oliver will officiate. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1219 will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, corner of Mary’s Ave. and Pine Grove Ave. in Kingston. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home in Rosendale on Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. American Legion Post 1219 will conduct a veterans ritual at 6:30 p.m. (www.GJMoylanFuneral Home.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 1, 2019