|
|
Frederick W. Bechtold, Jr. TOWN OF ULSTER- Frederick W. Bechtold, Jr., 73, of Maxwell Lane Town of Ulster died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born Dec. 22, 1945 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Frederick W. Bechtold, Sr., and Dorothy (Henion) McElrath. Fred was a retired deckhand on Tugboats for Morania Oil Tanker Corporation (Local 333) of Staten Island. Fred was an auto mechanic for many years for Ulster Auto Exchange, Kingston, N.Y. He operated Fred’s Auto Shop on Ulster Avenue, N.Y., until his later years. Everyone knows Fred the Auto Mechanic, he loved cars and loved all the children in his family. He is survived by his son, Chalres F. Bechtold; his brothers and sisters, Elaine Diamond, Donald McElrath, Beverly Reynolds, Sheila Sloyan, Lawrence Bechtold, Alfred Bechtold, John (Jack) Bechtold, and Jill Halwick. His extended family who he raised Tyrell Schleede, Michael Williams and his children Logan, London, and Ivelisse, and Brian Demand. He is predeceased by a brother Harold “Sonny” McElrath. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 21, 2019