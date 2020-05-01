Friedel Borst
LAKE KATRINE- Friedel Borst, 93, of Lake Katrine, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons. Born in Germany, she was a daughter of the late Matthaus and Frieda Post Flach. Friedel is survived by her two sons, Erich Borst of Lake Katrine and Koni Borst and his wife Debbie of Kingston. Her grandson, Neil Borst and his wife Ana also survive. A private family graveside inurnment in Montrepose Cemetery will take place at a later date. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Friedel with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklah., 73123 Online condolences may be left for the family of Friedel by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/friedel-borst

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
