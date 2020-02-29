|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Gaetano F. “Tom” Turco, 88, of Cora Terrace, Town of Ulster, N.Y., passed away at home, while in the comforting presence of his family, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born in Larchmont, N.Y., on Feb. 21, 1932; the son of the late Adeline (Marino) Turco. Tom was employed at Hudson Cement Plant for over 25 years, serving as superintendent for a majority of those years. He was also employed by B. Millens and Sons as a manager and for 10 years with Ulster County Weights and Measures Dept., until his retirement. Tom married the love of his life, Patricia June (Hyatt) on May 3, 1953. They were married 61 years before she passed Dec. 13, 2014. In addition to being a family man, who enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family, Tom was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.He is survived by one son, Thomas F. Turco (Karla) of Kingston; one daughter, Linda M. Kahre of Aurora, Colo;, two sisters, Evva Carpino and Joanne Petramale; three grandchildren, Thomas N. Turco, and his wife Bobette of Austin, Texas, Carrie L. Czajkowski, and her husband Edward, of Austin, Texas, and Rebecca M. Turco (J.K.) of Boston, Mass.; and three great-grandchildren, and Adelina Rollins Turco, Julianna Faith, and Natalie Rose Czajkowski. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by brothers-in-law, Harold Hyatt, John Carpino, and Mike Petramale, along with sons-in-law, Neal Huskamp and Harold Kahre. Cremation held at Wiltwyck Crematory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gaetano-f-turco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020