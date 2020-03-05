|
SAUGERTIES-Garry R. Nilsen, 59, of Village Dr., died Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Kingston Hospital. He was born on January 15, 1961 in Brooklyn to Barbara and the late Robert Nilsen. He was a carpenter for Local #279 and loved music, playing the guitar at local churches and with family. His number one role in life was being a father, taking pride in raising his children. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughters, Rebecca and Amy Nilsen; son, Nicholas Nilsen; siblings, Steven Nilsen, Thomas Nilsen and Sharon Bach and seven grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow at the Blue Mt. Cem. Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Further obituary information and condolences may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/garry-g-nilsen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 6, 2020