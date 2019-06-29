|
Gary Burton KINGSTON- Gary Burton, 59, died in his home after a short battle of cancer surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Hospice on June 28, 2019. Gary was born July 4, 1959, in Kingston N.Y.; the son of Bettyann Burton and the late Marvin Burton; brother of Deborah McDonald of Florida and husband William McDonald and niece Shaina Rutherford and husband Stephen Rutherford; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Gary graduated from Kingston High School in the class of 1977. Gary was a very talented carpenter having built and renovated many homes and businesses in the Kingston and surrounding areas. Gary loved to work with his hands in his spare time helping others with building projects or furniture making, baking and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Burton of 19 years; daughters, Gabrielle Burton of Kingston; step daughter, Kayla Samuels and husband Alexander Samuels Technical Sergeant in U.S. Air Force currently stationed in Qatar; and two grandchildren, Zoey Samuels and Ethan Samuels of San Antonio, Texas. Services are private and under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jv leahyfh.com. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Hudson Valley for the compassionate loving care and support they have provided during this very difficult time. Additionally the family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the neighbors, friends and co-workers for their kindness and generosity of support.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 30, 2019