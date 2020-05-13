SAUGERTIES- Gary E. Ribsamen, 50, of Pine Grove School Rd. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born On Jan. 3, 1970 in Kingston; the son of Marlene Finger Ribsamen and the late Irving “Skip” Ribsamen. Gary was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1989 and enjoyed concerts and watching NASCAR. Besides his mother, survivors include his daughter, Rosealee Litts; brother, Foster Ribsamen; sisters, Marla Martin and Marcy Traudt; companion, Christine Elliott; and nieces and nephews, Foster Ribsamen, Coral, Emerick, and Aurelia Traudt. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor his funeral and visitation will be held privately with the burial in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Gary’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-e-ribsamen
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 13 to May 14, 2020.