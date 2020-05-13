Gary E. Ribsamen
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Gary E. Ribsamen, 50, of Pine Grove School Rd. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born On Jan. 3, 1970 in Kingston; the son of Marlene Finger Ribsamen and the late Irving “Skip” Ribsamen. Gary was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1989 and enjoyed concerts and watching NASCAR. Besides his mother, survivors include his daughter, Rosealee Litts; brother, Foster Ribsamen; sisters, Marla Martin and Marcy Traudt; companion, Christine Elliott; and nieces and nephews, Foster Ribsamen, Coral, Emerick, and Aurelia Traudt. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor his funeral and visitation will be held privately with the burial in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Gary’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-e-ribsamen

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Funeral
Send Flowers
Burial
Blue Mt. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved