KINGSTON- Gary L. Whitlock, 69, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Wingate at Ulster Nursing Home. Born Dec. 4, 1950 in Rockhill, S.C. Gary is survived by his wife, Rev. Shirley A. (Landerway) Whitlock; daughters, Yolanda Lynette McMillan (John Ferris), Ashea K. McMillian; three grandchildren; and two step children, Jesse Landerway and Kelly Landerway. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Due to the Department of Health and New York State mandates to funeral homes, funeral services will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-l-whitlock
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020