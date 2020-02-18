|
|
RHINEBECK- Gary Lee LaBelle died peacefully and surrounded with love on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Gary fought a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, but retained a sense of humor, a sparkle in his eye, and a love of sweets until his final weeks. Gary was born Dec. 12, 1944; the eldest of five children of Marcelyn and Gerald LaBelle. Raised in Coldwater, Mich., Gary was honored with an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point from which he graduated in 1967. Gary went on to serve in Vietnam as a Captain in the 82nd Airborne, Signal Corps. After his service, Gary was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon returning to the U.S., he obtained an MBA from the University of Utah began a long career in business, specializing in efficiencies and operations, primarily in the apparel industry. Gary’s work and military service allowed him to travel the world, including many visits to Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Gary loved math, logic, puzzles, and working on a project that involved fixing things, whether at home, work, or running probabilities for winning at craps. Dubbed ‘gazelle LaBelle’ at West Point, Gary went on to complete the NYC marathon three times in the 1980s. Gary was most content when he was busy, but he also knew how to relax, was an expert napper, and loved any chance to be on or near the water. Gary is survived by his daughters, Jenn and Adrienne; sons-in-law, Ross and Ari; grandchildren, Oona, Twyla, and Sayer; siblings, Lorna Sue, Dar, Ron, and Debbie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Gary was married three times and is survived by his wife, Kathy; former wives, Jeanne and Carole; and his step-children, Shara, Jess, Jennifer, and Josh. Gary leaves behind many friends and colleagues from years of living and working in New York/New Jersey, Michigan, and Tennessee. A Memorial Service will be held at Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck on Feb. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. Prayers and a time of remembrance will begin at 2:30 p.m. Donations in Gary’s name can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-lee-labelle
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020