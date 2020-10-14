RUBY- Gary R. Feddes, 77, of Ruby, N.Y., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, with family at his side. He was born April 25, 1943 in Staten Island, N.Y.; son of the late Roy and Eda (Skillman) Feddes. Gary was married to Virginia (Robinson) Feddes. Gary served in the National Guard for six years. He later attended Hudson Valley Community College, Clarkson, and Marist. Gary worked for IBM in Kingston for over 25 years as a Programmer until his retirement in 1991. He was the owner and operator of Feddes Mobile Home Parks in Leeds, N.Y. He attended St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Woodstock, enjoyedbuilding Hot Rods, was an avid fisherman, loved sailing, and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. Gary was an avid metal worker and welder. He also enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Feddes of Ruby; his children, JB Hornbeck of Delaware, Gina Hornbeck of Port Ewen, Jon Hornbeck and his wife Denise of Lake Katrine, and Gail Neish of Kingston; his grandchildren, Dominique Stokes and his wife Nicole of Florida, Brett Rosengrant and his wife Allison of ennsylvania, Brandan Rosengrant of Pennsylvania, Tahj and Mia Buford of Kingston, Julianna Hornbeck of Port Ewen, and Gabrielle and Joshua Hornbeck of Lake Katrine; his great-grandchildren, Lucio, Reed, Bradlee, Graham, Isla, and Leah; his sisters, Janice Kipp of Rhinebeck, and Barbara McCumber and her husband Ralph of Ruby; as well two nieces, Erin and Laura and two nephews, Mark and Brian. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral &; Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, family and friends may visit on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6999-gary-r-feddes-calling-hours
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.Tunnel2Towers.org
A tribute for Gary can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-r-feddes