|
|
Genevieve M. Shaver KINGSTON- Genevieve M. Shaver, 84, of Kingston formerly of Ellenville passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital. Born on Nov. 14, 1934 in Stamford, Delaware County she was the daughter of the late Frank S Votee and Grace Votee (Hitchcock). She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and was famous for her awesome homemade coleslaw that no holiday or event would be without. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they looked forward to nanny’s cinnamon toast and coffee. Mom never missed an episode of “Days of our lives” and her favorite T.V. station was the animal planet which always made her smile. She enjoyed sewing, and was sure that duct tape was a fix for everything. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Raymond Shaver; son, Gerry Allen Shaver; daughter, Melanie Ann Shaver; and brothers: Julian, Thomas, and Marvin Votee. She is survived by a sister, Dawn Everett of Tennessee; a brother, Frank Votee of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Bonnie Orozco of Bloomington, Lisa Riggins of Port Ewen; two sons, Charles David Shaver of Colorado and Jeffrey E. Shaver of Kingston; loving grandchildren: Alisha Borozny, Ashli Lamont, Alexander Orozco, Christopher Valencia, Amber Shaver, Jeffrey Shaver, Theresa Shaver, Kayla Dishek, Shavonna Cooper; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and friends. We will miss you dearly our loving: Mom, Nanny, Gram, Genny. There are no calling hours. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, N.Y., 12528. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 11, 2019